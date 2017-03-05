Harbor Park hosts Dave Rosenfield memorial service

NORFOLK, Va. – As an executive for the team for more than a half-century, Dave Rosenfield is a major reason there’s professional baseball in Hampton Roads. Monday, the Norfolk Tides former general manager will be celebrated in the ballpark he helped bring to Norfolk.

The Tides will host a memorial service for Rosenfield Monday, March 6th inside Harbor Park. Rosenfield, who served as the General Manager of the Tides from 1963-2011, passed away Tuesday night at 87 years old after complications from a heart attack.

The memorial service is open to the public and will begin at 1:00 pm, with gates open for attendees beginning at 12:30 pm. Family, friends and colleagues will share memories of Rosenfield from home plate at Harbor Park, with public seating available in the lower seating bowl of the stadium.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Hampton Roads Prostate Cancer Health Forum, a charity Rosenfield championed after being diagnosed with the disease in 2015.

News 3 will stream the service at WTKR.com.