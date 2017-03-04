Sail Nauticus to celebrate spring with 3rd annual “sock burning” celebration

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s community sailing center, Sail Nauticus, is holding its Third Annual Sock Burning event to celebrate the beginning of spring.

The event will take place at Nauticus from noon to 4 p.m. on March 18.

The ritual of burning winter socks started in Annapolis, Maryland in the 70s and has been a tradition among Sailors ever since.

New members will receive a Start Sailing Now kit, including a Sail Nauticus dry bag, Gill sailing gloves and a booklet containing information on how to get started sailing.

The event will feature music, a food trucks, Mariner’s Olympics and children’s activities.

Participants are encouraged to bring a new pair of socks to donate to ForKids and an old pair of socks to burn.

Admission to the Third Annual Sock Burning is $5. Children 12 and under are free. No reservations are required. Click here to register online. For more information, call (757) 823-4242.