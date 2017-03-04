Ocean Breeze Waterpark holding walk-in interviews for college applicants in March

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Looking for a summer job?

Ocean Breeze Waterpark is holding walk-in interviews for college applicants in March.

Students can stop by the park Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from March 6 to March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Several positions are available, including food service cashiers, shuttle drivers, receptionists, mascots, lifeguards and more!

Employee benefits include:

  • Free season pass
  • Free tickets
  • Exclusive employee discounts
  • Discounted season passes for family
  • Employee parties
  • Incentive program
  • Career building
  • Flexible schedules

Click here for more information!