Ocean Breeze Waterpark holding walk-in interviews for college applicants in March

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Looking for a summer job?

Ocean Breeze Waterpark is holding walk-in interviews for college applicants in March.

Students can stop by the park Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from March 6 to March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Several positions are available, including food service cashiers, shuttle drivers, receptionists, mascots, lifeguards and more!

Employee benefits include:

Free season pass

Free tickets

Exclusive employee discounts

Discounted season passes for family

Employee parties

Incentive program

Career building

Flexible schedules

