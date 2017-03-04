Ocean Breeze Waterpark holding walk-in interviews for college applicants in March

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Looking for a summer job?
Ocean Breeze Waterpark is holding walk-in interviews for college applicants in March.
Students can stop by the park Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from March 6 to March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Several positions are available, including food service cashiers, shuttle drivers, receptionists, mascots, lifeguards and more!
Employee benefits include:
- Free season pass
- Free tickets
- Exclusive employee discounts
- Discounted season passes for family
- Employee parties
- Incentive program
- Career building
- Flexible schedules
36.852926 -75.977985