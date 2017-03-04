× First Warning Forecast: Cold temperatures on tap Sunday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a cold night in store.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s once again tonight. Looks like it will feel just a bit colder on Sunday. We’ll see those highs in the low to mid 40s. The Eastern Shore may not even get out of the 30s! Expect plenty of sunshine though, but that sunshine will be deceiving! High pressure will remain over the area tomorrow and slide off the coast bringing in some milder air.

If you’re not a fan of the colder temperatures, we’re tracking some milder weather going into Monday. Highs in the 60s and up to 70 for Tuesday. We’re tracking a cold front that will move in from the west on Tuesday night into Wednesday, with chances for some rain.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cold. Highs in the low and mid 40s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the 20s. Winds: Light and variable.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

