The Nintendo Switch has arrived!

Nintendo’s much-anticipated gaming platform, the Nintendo Switch, was released worldwide on Friday.

Nintendo has always sold two types of consoles: one for at home and one for on the go. But the Switch is a hybrid of the two. Put it in the dock and play on your TV. Or attach the controllers to the sides of the console, and play on the way to work. You can also set it up on a table and play with friends. And you can toggle between the different modes pretty easily without much interruption to your game play.

The Switch launches with ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” Several Mario games, including ‘Mario Kart 8’ and ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ will launch later this year.

Selling for $299, the launch of the Switch is one of the biggest moments for the company in recent years.=

Once dominant, Nintendo’s fortunes have fluctuated wildly over the past decade, from the vast success of the Wii console to the quiet failure of its successor, the Wii U.

A lack of games was one of the reasons the Wii U struggled. With limited support from third-party publishers, Nintendo failed to provide a steady stream of hit titles.

“Something they need to prove this year and going into 2018 is that Switch is going to have a significant software library that’s added to on a monthly or bimonthly basis, rather than something where people are waiting four months between releases,” Fahey said.

Nintendo says there are 80 titles in active development for the Switch.