NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler & Mitch Brown recap a Redskins week for the ages. Plus, hear from Old Dominion's all-time leading receiver Zach Pascal at the NFL Combine as he makes history as the first Monarchs' player ever invited to the league's premiere scouting event.

Plus, Mitch looks ahead to next week's MEAC Madness, as Norfolk prepares to host the MEAC men's and women's conference tournaments.