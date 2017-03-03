SUPERGIRL new episode, Monday 3/6 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 1:55 pm, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 01:54PM, March 3, 2017
Supergirl -- "Exodus" -- SPG215a_0450.jpg ÃÂ± Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Supergirl — “Exodus” — SPG215a_0450.jpg ÃÂ± Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

“Exodus” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

 

SNAPPER CARR INTERVIEWS SUPERGIRL – As Alex (Chyler Leigh) searches for Jeremiah (guest star Dean Cain) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) investigates a series of alien kidnappings, the sisters realize they must break the rules to foil a new Cadmus plot.  In an effort to get Snapper Carr (guest star Ian Gomez) to run a story that would help her stop Cadmus, Kara agrees to set up an interview between Snapper and Supergirl.  Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Eric Carrasco (#215). Original airdate 3/6/2017