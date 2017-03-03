Shucking and tasting to get ready for the big VBVRS Oyster Roast on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The 41st Annual Oyster Roast and Craft Beer Festival is Sunday, March 5th from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. The Good folks from Taste Virginia join us to help get us ready with fresh oysters (April learns to shuck) and the perfect local beers to go with it. Great way to start and spend a weekend.

Find out more about the event and how it supports the VBVolunteer Rescue Squads at www.vbvrs.org/oysterroast.

Did you know - The Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to about 14,000 calls in 2016?