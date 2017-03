HAMPTON, Va. – Senator Tim Kaine will hold a roundtable discussion with military families on Friday morning, his office said in a press release.

The discussion will focus on issues affecting military families in Hampton Roads.

Kaine has a son in the military and is the co-chair of the bipartisan Senate Military Families Caucus, according to his office.

Later in the day, Kaine will discuss the Affordable Care Act in Midlothian.