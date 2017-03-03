Planning a wedding? Check out MayaPalooza!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Planning a wedding? Make sure to check out the 2nd Annual MayaPalooza Wedding Event!

The event will be held Saturday, March 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Field House and features the best of all things wedding, music and lifestyle for planning your big day!

Admission to the event is $10 and that gets you in the door, plus an event tote bag! For $35, you get the ‘Crystal Clear Vision VIP Experience presented by Waterford Event Rentals.’ That includes entry into the event with a line skip at the entrance, a VIP bag, valet parking, early entry into the private VIP experience on the 2nd floor, and much more!

MayaPalooza is brought to you by House of Maya Bridal Salons, 94.9 The Point, 95-7 R&B, 2WD 101.3, and Z104.