PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Monday 3/6 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 3:00 pm, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 03:01PM, March 3, 2017
Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- "To Tea, or Not to Tea?" -- Image: PEN310_4470.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Penn Jillette , Kyle Marlett, and Alyson Hannigan -- Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“To Tea, or Not to Tea” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

 

FOOL ME ONCE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Timon, Kyle Marlett, The Evasons and Chef Anton. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#310).  Original airdate 9/7/2016.