Norfolk Police officer dies after battle with Melanoma

NORFOLK, Va. – A police officer and U.S. Marine passed away Wednesday after his battle with Melanoma.
Alonzo “Lonnie” Burroughs had battled Melanoma since he was diagnosed in October, 2012.
Burroughs obituary said his love of life and zeal for helping those he loved were his driving forces in his long battle.
The Norfolk Police Department paid tribute to Burroughs in a Facebook post saying:
“Lonnie was a United States Marine, whose heart for his community, this department, and our country, was as big as his infectious smile.
His footprint is forever imprinted on our department and we will continue his service, with honor and integrity.”