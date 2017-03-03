Man accused of assaulting off-duty police officer tells his side of the story

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Newport News man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly attacked a Virginia Beach Police Officer inside of a grocery store.

According to court documents, Chris McVey of Newport News assaulted the police officer, who was off duty at the time of the confrontation.

McVey told News 3 he made a comment to the cashier about poor customer service when the police officer intervened and asked him to leave the store.

McVey said he was originally planning to leave the store, but since the order came from the off duty police officer, instead of store management, he refused.

McVey said he called 9-1-1 while the officer made a phone call. McVey claims the officer began recording him with his cell phone, which is when McVey pulled out his phone and also began recording.

McVey’s recording shows the police officer walking away from McVey, and McVey following him to a customer service counter inside the store. The officer asks McVey to back up, McVey says no, then the video shows McVey being tackled by the officer.

Virginia Beach Police say they are aware of the situation and video. They are conducting an internal investigation into the situation.

