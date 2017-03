Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Nick Robertson performs his new song "Trust the Road," the new single he has just recorded. You can catch him when he opens for the Celtic Fiddle Festival on APril 22nd in Virginia Beach.

The Celtic Fiddle Festival

April 22

Barry Robertson Theater in Va Beach

4523 Princess Anne Rd.

www.tidewateracoustic.org

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music