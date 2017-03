CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Get that restless energy out of the house and jump around!

Cloud9 is an expansive trampoline park with 50 trampolines, launching decks, hoops, dodgeball and foam pits.

They’re open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday with special hours the rest of the week.

Tickets are $13 for a one hour “flight” and $20 for two hours for kids over 7 years old. Kids under 6 can jump for $10 for one hour, $15 for two.

Check out their website for more information!