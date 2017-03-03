Gov. McAuliffe vetoes bill on detaining undocumented people for longer than necessary

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill Friday that dealt with treatment of undocumented individuals.

House Bill 1468 would force state or local authorities to detain individuals for longer than necessary if those people were suspected of violating federal immigration laws, the Governor’s office said.

In February a similar action was taken when Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney signed a mayoral directive reaffirming his commitment to protect and promote the safety of all members of the community regardless of their immigration or refugee status.

These actions, along with many others nationwide, are in the wake of President Trump’s immigration order he issued in late January.

The Governor’s statement on House Bill 1468 said: