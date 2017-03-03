Get a FREE Big Gulp or medium Slurpee from 7-Eleven with just a text

Getting a free drink has never been so easy!

7-Eleven is offering a free Big Gulp or medium Slurpee beginning March 4.

All you have to do is click here, choose your freebie item, and then enter your cell phone number.

The store will then send you a text requesting your zip code with a message saying, “Reply with your zip code to confirm opt-in for auto-dialed marketing txt messages from 7-Eleven to this mobile #.”

When the coupon becomes available on Saturday the certificate for your reward will be texted to you.

The offer is good from March 4-8.

There’s no catch, you can opt out of getting alerts just by texting STOP back in the message at any time.