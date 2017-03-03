× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Bundle up, cold air returns

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler today but an even colder weekend… Bundle up this morning. Expect temperatures near freezing, just above near the coast and just below inland. High will reach the low to mid 50s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. A cold front will move through the region today. There isn’t a whole lot of moisture associated with this system, so rain chances will be low. We could see a few snow flurries or a rain shower, mainly on the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas. Most areas will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will ramp up again today, with gusts to 30+ mph this afternoon. Temperatures will be even colder tonight with lows in the upper 20s under clear skies.

Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend but it will be even cooler. Highs will only reach the mid 40s, about 10 degrees below normal. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s both Saturday and Sunday morning. We will warm back into the 60s and 70s for the first half of next week. Rain chances return for late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: W/NW 10-20G30+

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 3rd

1999 F1 Tornado Dinwiddie Co

2010 Minor snow event 1-3 inches Richmond east to Chesapeake Bay

2014 Snow 3-5″ Richmond to Fluvanna. 2-4″ areas Williamsburg to Tidewater.

