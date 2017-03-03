× Community comes together to save struggling single mom from eviction

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Jennifer Williams says she was going to be evicted from her apartment if the group Western Branch Philanthropy hadn’t come together to help her make rent.

Williams, a single mother, says has been living paycheck to paycheck since leaving an abusive relationship two years ago.

She says she was robbed outside a Portsmouth bank in November, which set her back in rent, and she was never able to catch up. Facing eviction she contacted friend Karen Pinegar, who runs a Facebook group called Western Branch Philanthropy.

Western Branch Philanthropy helps people in need either with everything from money problems to furnishing their home to providing food.

Pinegar posted to her page and says she was able to raise $1,300 in 24 hours.

“I checked everything out, saw that she had a police report and had been robbed and asked the community,” she said. “We were able to pay what she was behind and keep her from an eviction.”

Williams says she’s hoping to pay it forward.

“When I get back on my feet I want to be able to help the next person,” she said.