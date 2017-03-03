Blaine’s Box Office: Get Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two words, "funny" and "scary", describe both a date with me and the new movie "Get Out". Written and directed by Jordan Peele, of the comedy duo Key and Peele, "Get Out" is one of the best, freshest scary movies in years.

"Get Out" is a story of an African-American man who agrees to meet his white girlfriend's family at their country mansion. But, when he arrives, everyone's behavior is odd, and the only black faces he sees are Stepford Wives-like servants.

"Get Out" is a smart statement on race, but also a genius spoof of the genre that's not only tension filled, but also filled with laughs. I give it 4 out of 5 Blaines. It's now playing at Cinema Cafe.