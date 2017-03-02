The Enigma and a preview of the 7th Tattoo Arts Festival on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - The seventh annual Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival is March 3-5 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton. The event celebrates all aspects of the tattoo industry and will welcome artists from across the country with entertainment, cosplay, contests and more.

The more includes our in-studio guest, The Enigma, one of the great side-show performers who shares his skills and humor with us.

Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival

March 3-5

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Hampton

hrtattoofest.com