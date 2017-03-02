March 2 is Read Across America Day!

Millions of people across the country are celebrating National Education Association’s Read Across America Day on Thursday!

Read Across America is a reading awareness program created to motivate children in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of famous children’s author Dr. Seuss.

The program a small reading task force at the National Education Association in May 1997.

It is the largest reading celebration in America and expects more than 45 million readers of all ages to pick up a book and read.

Take the Read Across Pledge here!