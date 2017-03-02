hhgregg closing Chesapeake, Newport News, Virginia Beach and 85 other stores

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Appliance retailer hhgregg announced Thursday they are closing three distribution facilities and 88 stores nationwide.

The stores in Chesapeake, Newport News and Virginia Beach are among the locations closing.

“We are strategically exiting markets and stores that are not financially profitable for us,” said Robert J. Riesbeck, hhgregg’s President and CEO.

The company says about 1,500 jobs will be eliminated across the country.

The closings are expected to be completed by mid-April.