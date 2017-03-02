First Warning Traffic for Thursday – Wind restrictions, road work and closures
TRAFFIC ALERTS:
CBBT under level two wind restrictions. Wind gusts up to 47 MPH. No one allowed to cross with any exterior cargo, towing anything, buses or campers trailer or riding a motorcycle at this time.
–
ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE / MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURE Friday, Feb. 24 to Friday, Mar. 3
I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 27 – Mar. 1 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning
I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Mar. 2 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 3 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 6 at 5 a.m.
U.S. 58 East: Single lane closure north of London Boulevard Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 28 and Mar. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
VA 164 East/West: Single lane closure in each direction Thursday and Friday, Mar. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT February 24, 2017 through March 3, 2017
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Segment I: Fort Eustis Boulevard right-lane closure under I-64, March 1 – 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Segment II: There will be single-lane closures and traffic shifts on I-64 east from Camp Peary (exit 238) to Fort Eustis (exit 250) February 26 – March 3, starting as early as 8 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m. the following morning for installation of barrier walls, pavement marking and sign installation. Ramps will be open.
- The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions.
- Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk: Single-lane closures on I-564 eastbound and westbound extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Eastbound February 27-March 3 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Westbound February 27-March 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.
- I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closure as follows:
- Runway Tunnel March 2 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Eastbound February 27 and March 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single and dual-lane closures as follows:
- Eastbound single and dual-lane closures February 26 – March 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning at Military Highway in Norfolk.
- Westbound single-lane closure March 1-2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning at George Washington Memorial Highway in Chesapeake.
- I-264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach: Dual-lane closures on I-64 westbound:
- Dual-lane closures on I-64 westbound February 26 – March 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Providence Road to the I-264 Interchange.
- I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures northbound. One lane will remain open at all times.
- February 26-March 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
- US-17 James River Bridge: Single-lane closure southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times.
- February 26-March 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
- I-264 Berkley Bridge, Norfolk: Single-lane closure westbound as follows:
- March 4 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures February 26-March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.
- Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times:
- February 27 – March 3 from 6 a.m. to noon.
- Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.