First Warning Forecast: Temperatures fall to the 30s overnight

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a cold night with lows falling into the mid and upper 30s.

A cold front will move through the region on Friday. There isn’t a whole lot of moisture associated with this system, so rain chances will be low around 20 percent. We could see a few snow flurries or a rain shower on the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas in the morning, where temperatures will be colder. This isn’t going to be a big deal, otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low and mid 50s, which is actually normal for this time of year. Temperatures will be even colder Friday night with lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

Even colder temperatures in store for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Lows in the upper 20s. A few degrees milder Sunday with highs near 50.

Temperatures begin to rebound on Monday with highs in the 60s. Expect temperatures near 70 for Tuesday with a chance of showers.

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NW/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, isolated showers (20%), Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/NW 15-25G40

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

