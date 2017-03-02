× First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms continue to move out, cooler air moves in

The rain and storms will continue to move out overnight. Expect brief, heavy downpours and gusty winds with the storms. Once the rain moves through, temperatures will continue to drop and winds out of the northwest will usher in drier air late. Lows tonight in the mid to upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be on the breezy side with winds 20-30 mph.

A cooler day on tap Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Skies will gradually clear throughout the day. It will still be breezy with winds out of the northwest 10-20 mph. A mostly dry day on tap with just a slight chance for a shower for our northern communities as a cold front crosses the region Friday morning. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. A very cold night with lows in the upper 20s.

A very cold start on Saturday with most areas below freezing. Temperatures will actually be below normal, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Another cool, and dry day Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. Looks like a nice start to the work week, with highs rebounding to the 60s and 70s.

Tonight: Showers and possible storms (50%). Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/W 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Thursday: Clearing skies. Windy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Isolated shower (20%). Cool and windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 20-30 mph, gusts to 35-40 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.