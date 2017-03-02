Easy ways to reduce your energy usage and save money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Energy use is at an all time high, so the state of Virginia has set a goal - reduce usage 10 percent by 2020.

With a new campaign themed "spend your energy elsewhere," Virginia Energy Sense, a program of the State Corporation Commission, is trying to show people how reducing your energy consumption can have major financial rewards.

Andy Farmer from VES stopped by News 3 This Morning to share some energy-saving tips and show some inexpensive items you can install to save energy.

