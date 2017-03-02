Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel disabled in heavy winds near Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Four people were rescued by the Coast Guard on Thursday morning.

Their sailing vessel was disabled near Thimble Shoals Channel off Virginia Beach.

The Coast Guard said the vessel was disabled due to heavy winds and rough seas.

Watchstanders in Portsmouth got a request for assistance for the 46-foot sailing vessel Heaven with four people aboard at about 5:30 a.m.

Towboat US crews were unable to assist due to heavy weather and sea state.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Little Creek launched at about 6 a.m.

The Coast Guard crew arrived on scene and took the vessel, which initially became disabled after losing its mainsail in five-foot seas and 25-knot winds.

The Coast Guard towed the sailboat to Cobb’s Marina in Norfolk, arriving at about 10:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.