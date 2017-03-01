Woman, dog injured while walking across street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 65-year-old woman who was walking her two dogs across the street was hit by a car that was backing up.

It happened in the 2800 block of Early Street around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the woman and one of her dogs were struck by a Hyundai Elantra.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She is expected to be okay.

The dog that was struck, a poodle mix, was taken to a veterinarian for a possible broken leg. The other dog was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old man, stayed on the scene and was charged with reckless driving.