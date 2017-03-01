Wind knocks light pole onto car at Norfolk stop light

NORFOLK, Va. – Heavy winds caused a light pole to fall on a woman’s car while she was stopped at a stoplight at the intersection of Northampton Blvd. and USAA Drive.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:40.

The driver told police she was stopped at the light when the gust of wind caused the pole to fall directly on her vehicle across her windshield.

The woman was not injured and no other vehicles were stuck.

Dominion Power responded to the scene to repair the pole.

