What time is it? How’d you like to answer that question using a brand new Apple Watch?!?

Join us for News 3 at 11 tonight for a chance to win one of two Apple Watches (Series 2, 42mm).

Watch the show for the keywords and come back here to enter them.

*Note – each word will need to be entered as separate submissions.

Don’t see an entry form below? Wait several minutes for the page to load or try the Google Chrome web browser.