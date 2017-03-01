Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Record heat and severe storms
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warm, Windy, and severe storms… We are off to a warm start this morning, most areas are in the 60s. Expect a nice blend of sun and clouds today with highs climbing into the low 80s. We could set new high temperatures records today. Expect strong SW winds all day with gusts to near 35 mph. A cold front will push through tonight bringing in showers and possible severe thunderstorms. Showers and storms will move in just after sunset and will continue overnight. Strong winds will be our biggest threat but heavy downpours, hail, and tornadoes are possible.
Showers will move out early Thursday morning with sunshine returning by midday. It will still be windy tomorrow with NW winds gusting to near 35 mph. Cooler air will move in behind the front to end the week. Expect highs in the upper 50s on Thursday, mid 50s on Friday, and upper 40s on Saturday.
Today: Partly Sunny, Warm, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 15-25G35
Tonight: Showers/Storms (70%), Possible Severe, Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/W 15-25G35
Tomorrow: Early AM Showers (30%), Clearing Skies, Windy, Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Elm, Maple)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
March 1st
1872 Winter Weather: Gales caused Coastal Flooding along coastal areas
1968 Winter Storm: 4.7″ snow – Richmond
2009 Winter Storm. 6-8 inches Snow South Central VA. 1-3 inches Snow Tidewater.
