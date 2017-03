Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Corn Hole for the Cure is a National Level cornhole tournament Saturday, March 4th, 2017 in Norfolk.

National level competitors from as far away as Florida and Ohio will be playing to acquire points to play for the national championship in Las Vegas in July.

Corn Hole for the Cure will take place at Norfolk Collegiate School at 7336 Granby Street, Norfolk.  For details: thelikefund.com