VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - This year’s Coastal Virginia Magazine Idea House is called “The Gloucester.” Located in Ashby’s Bridge, a brand new subdivision dedicated to coastal architecture on Sandbridge Road, the home’s feel calls to mind Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket at the turn of the century. Self-guided tours of the home and events will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more details go to covaideahouse.com