Virginia Beach retired parking meters collect 5K for homeless

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach installed eight old parking meters at the oceanfront between 15th and 24th street in 2010.

These meters were not only pay to park, but also collect change to support homeless individuals.

In 2016, the meters contributed about $5,000 dollars to programs for homeless residents.

The sign on the meter says “Virginia Beach’s citizens and tourists give thousands of dollars to panhandlers every year, but this money does very little to help those in need. The next time you feel compelled to give, the city and the businesses urge you to please make your contributions in this special donation meter. Your contributions will be used for long term solutions to help break the cycle of homelessness.”