Virginia Beach Police search for missing 11-year-old

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old on Wednesday night.

Ena Cambria Martin was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Legacy Way.

Ena is 4’5″ tall and weighs about 62 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing grey pants, a striped white & grey top, a teal hoodie with sequence star design and brown boots.

Ena was carrying two book bags, one that is white & teal the other with a Disney design.

Anyone with information of Ena’s location, please call Virginia Beach Police at (757) 385-5000.