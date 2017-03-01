The most popular cosmetic surgery trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - What are the hottest cosmetic surgery trends? The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports out of 1.8 million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in 2016, the top five are:

Breast augmentation Liposuction Nose reshaping Eyelid surgery Facelifts

A board-certified plastic surgeon in Virginia Beach said in addition to breast augmentation, liposuction and rhinoplasty, another popular trend in Hampton Roads is something that rose to popularity recently.

“I guess the most surprising thing the last few years, something called the Brazilian butt lift has become really popular. That’s when we liposuction fat and inject it into your bottom, gives it better shape," said Dr. John Mancoll.

But for patients who get cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, they say it is more than just the surgery itself.

"I think getting the breast augmentation was probably the best thing I ever did as an adult to treat myself," said Richelle Jones, a Mom of two in Virginia Beach. She said after she had kids, she started saving up for the procedure and got it four years ago.

“I didn’t think I had a low self-esteem or anything, but I didn't realize the confidence I could have within myself," said Jones.