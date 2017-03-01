REIGN DIARIES new episode, Friday 3/3 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Playing with Fire” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DS) (HDTV)

MARY MUST DECIDE IF SHE CAN TRUST LORD DARNLEY —When Lord Darnley (Will Kemp) surprises Mary (Adelaide Kane) with a visit in Scotland, Mary sees a glimmer of a union that could be more than just political. Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) fights to gain allies in her favor and Catherine (Megan Follows) must work to get Claude (Rose Williams) back on track by finding her a new husband. Spencer MacPherson, Ben Geurens, Dan Jeannotte, Jonathan Goad, Celina Sinden and Craig Parker star. Fred Gerber directed the episode written by John J. Sakmar and Kenny Lenhart (#404). Original airdate 3/3/2017.