Oscar Smith High School names Scott Johnson head football coach

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Oscar Smith High School has promoted defensive coordinator Scott Johnson to head football coach, according to a release from the school.

Johnson has 38 years of coaching experience in Hampton Roads including stops at Manor, Cradock and Churchland in Portsmouth and at Indian River, Western Branch and Oscar Smith in Chesapeake.

Johnson is taking over a team that’s played in the state championship game 3 out of the last 4 years. Last year, led by head coach Bill Dee, the Tigers went 13-and-2. Dee stepped down after the season due to health issues. He passed away last month.

“At the time of Coach Dee’s departure, we began a search for a top notch coach who was going to be able to maintain the high level of expectation that our players and fans have come to expect from Oscar Smith,” Athletic Director Ray Collins said. “There were numerous highly qualified coaches who expressed interest in this very respected program and our task was not an easy one. Principal Paul Joseph and I agreed we wanted a person that was familiar with the program and had strong ties to the players and the families at Oscar Smith and that person is Scott Johnson.”

Johnson and the Tigers open the 2017 season August 25th vs. Florida power, Vero Beach High.