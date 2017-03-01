Norfolk rental rates rise over past year

NORFOLK, Va. – A rent report focusing on cities around the nation has released an upward trend for a local area.

Apartment List’s National Rent Report said rent in Norfolk is up about 1.1%.

The growth was from over the past year, the report said.

It also stated that the national index saw a substantial increase of 1% over just the past month.

Apartment List said states in the West and South saw the fastest growth while rent in the Midwest and New England tended to remain flat.

Apartment List Rent Report data is drawn monthly from millions of listings on their site.

1-bedroom and 2-bedroom rents are calculated as the median for units available in the specified size and time period.

