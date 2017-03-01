Gardening and God go hand in hand for Virginia Beach resident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - "We’ve got all kinds of tomatoes!”

Volunteers at Nimmo United Methodist church in Virginia Beach planted tomato seeds last week and you can already see sprouts.

Beach resident Melody Jeffrey shows us the new greenhouse she helped put together with other volunteers at the Pungo church.

While the greenhouse is new, the garden that Melody helped start has been here for six years.

Organic Grapes, tomatoes, squash, and blueberries are harvested here each year to feed those in the community who are less fortunate or can’t afford fresh produce.

Melody's husband JJ and pastor Brandon Gilmore helped me lure her out to the garden so we could surprise her.

"We are here to give you a people taking action award….oh thank you! That’s exciting thank you!" she said.

Our partner Southern Bank also gave Melody a $300 Visa gift card.

Keeping a garden growing is a lot of work and Melody treats her volunteer job like a *real* job.

“She’s shown more dedication and patience than when she actually worked in business.”

The garden supplies fresh produce to several other churches in the area like folks from a local senior center.

Melody also holds dinners at the outreach centers to show those in need how to cook and prepare fresh veggies.

I had a few questions for the pastor.

While the garden is not busy right now… in the spring and summer, you’ll see dozens of people picking the ripe produce five days a week and the volunteers come from several different churches.