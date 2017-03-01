× First Warning Forecast: Tracking strong to severe storms

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of Hampton Roads until 7 p.m. this evening. The watch includes Accomack, Gloucester, Williamsburg-James City, Mathews, Middlesex, Northampton (VA), and Surry Counties.

Tracking strong to severe storms….Stay on alert as we move through this evening and tonight. We’re tracking a strong line of storms that could be severe for portions of our viewing area.

As we move through our Wednesday afternoon, expect warm and windy conditions across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. Highs will soar into the lower 80s this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will continue to blow in from the southwest between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. Then, once we move through the evening, all eyes will be on a strong cold front that will slide in. The front will push showers and thunderstorms our way, especially close to or just after sunset for many of us, bringing the threat for severe weather. Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain are all possibly with this system, even for tonight. Showers and storms will likely continue overnight. Have your News 3 App on hand and your NOAA Weather Radio powered up.

Showers will move out of the area early Thursday morning. Then, we’ll see sunshine return through midday into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Thursday. Winds will remain quite gusty from the west-northwest through the day. By Friday, another cold front will reinforce some chilly weather in our direction. We’ll see highs in the mid 50s on Friday with gusty west winds. On Saturday, highs will will drop into the mid and upper 40s.

This Afternoon: Partly Sunny. Chance of Rain (30%). Warm and Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Tonight: Showers and Storms (70%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/W 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Thursday: Early AM Showers (30%). Clearing Skies. Windy and Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30

Friday: Sun and Clouds. Cool and Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 20-30 mph, gusts to 35-40 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1872 Winter Weather: Gales caused Coastal Flooding along coastal areas

1968 Winter Storm: 4.7″ snow – Richmond

2009 Winter Storm. 6-8 inches Snow South Central VA. 1-3 inches Snow Tidewater.

