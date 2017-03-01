× First Warning Forecast: Tracking strong-to-severe storms tonight

Tracking strong-to-severe storms….Stay on alert as we move through the night. We’re tracking a strong line of storms, which could be severe for parts of the area.

As we move through our Wednesday evening and night, all eyes will be on a strong cold front that will slide in from the west. The front will push showers and thunderstorms through the area, bringing the threat for severe weather. Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain are all possible with this system. Showers and storms will likely continue overnight. Have your News 3 App on hand and your NOAA Weather Radio powered up tonight. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. It’s going to be windy, with winds from the west-southwest between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. Overnight temperatures will fall through the 60s into the mid 50s by morning.

Showers will move out of the area early Thursday morning. Then, we’ll see sunshine return midday into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Thursday. Winds will remain quite gusty from the west-northwest through the day. By Friday, another cold front will reinforce some chilly weather in our area. We’ll also see a few more clouds and an isolated shower or two. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Friday with gusty west winds. On Saturday, highs will drop into the mid and upper 40s.

Tonight: Showers and Storms (70%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/W 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Thursday: Early AM Showers (30%). Clearing Skies. Windy and Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30

Friday: Sun and Clouds. Isolated Shower (20%). Cool and Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 20-30 mph, gusts to 35-40 mph.

Weather & Health for Thursday



Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1872 Winter Weather: Gales caused Coastal Flooding along coastal areas

1968 Winter Storm: 4.7″ snow – Richmond

2009 Winter Storm. 6-8 inches Snow South Central VA. 1-3 inches Snow Tidewater.

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.