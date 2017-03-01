× Don’t go stir crazy! Why not get out and try some new virtual reality technology

Norfolk, Va. – You’ve probably heard of the new 4D technology that transports you into a different space and time.

You put on some goggles and a new scene becomes your new ‘Altered Reality‘.

The Virtual Reality Chairs are run by computers using Oculus Rift. They offer over 90 mini movies that run from 3-7 minutes each.

They have head tracking capabilities, creating a 360 experience while the chair moves you back and forth with special effects that give you the 4D experience!

There are a number of genres to choose from – the most popular ones are roller coasters, horror, exploration and adventure.

We tried it out at MacArthur Center in Downtown Norfolk. They also have chairs at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News and plan on opening more throughout Hampton Roads!