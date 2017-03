CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a fatal vehicle accident on Wednesday.

Around 2:30 p.m. emergency crews were sent near the intersection of South Centerville Turnpike and Beaver Dam Road.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with life threatening injuries and one with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the 60-year-old man with life threatening injuries was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.