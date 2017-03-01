× A 3-year-old hero: Gloucester boy alerts mom to neighbor having medical emergency

GLOUCESTER, Va. – In many ways, Jaxon Lopez is your average three-year-old boy.

He’s always on the move, curious, and loves Paw Patrol.

However, for his small Hayes community, he’s also considered a hero.

Back on a cold February 4 morning, Kelsea Spouse, Jaxon’s mom, came to his grandmother’s house to pick him up.

At one point, she moved a large basket of clothes out to her car and Jaxon followed her outside. She says she normally would have directed him to go back inside because he didn’t have a jacket.

“I didn’t think twice about it, he just walked out with me to the car.”

With unplugged “minion” headphones on, Sprouse says she heard Jaxon say something that might have saved his neighbors life: “help, help.”

She thought maybe he was repeating something he heard earlier, but before she knew it, he was running to the next door neighbor’s yard.

Sprouse said, ‘Does somebody need help?’ She faintly heard the neighbor respond, who was in the middle of her garage, on the ground, bleeding.

As she called 911, Sprouse says she told Jaxon to run next door to his grandmother, Danette Lopez, “Ganny,” to tell her the neighbor needed help.

Lopez says he pounded on the door.

“He said ‘Ganny neighbor help,’ and I thought, what is he talking about? He grabs my wrist and he’s pulling me to the door,” says Lopez. “I’m thinking he’s playing because nothing like that had ever happened.”

‘I said ‘Ganny, neighbor’s in trouble,’ says Jaxon.

Lopez says her neighbor was sick earlier in the week and woke up not feeling well. She tried to get downstairs to get help, but fell in the kitchen and hit her head. She was able to make her way to the garage to yell.

She was taken to the hospital but has since recovered and is back to work.

“She’s saying that’s her hero, and she couldn’t have made it without him,” says Lopez.

Sprouse says she took Jaxon to pick out a toy after she was able to process what happened. He chose to get flowers for the neighbor instead.

“I got neighbor flowers,” Jaxon proudly tells News 3.

Sprouse says it might have been Jaxon’s love for Paw Patrol that gave him the “rescue” mindset, but either way, she’s very proud of her son.

“I just want him to know what he did was great and I want to keep instilling that, those are the things we should be teaching our kids.”