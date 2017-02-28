Your information could be on this website

Your name, address, and even a list of friends may all be online for people to see.

One genealogy website offers free access to personal information with just a few clicks.

FamilyTreeNow.com has a privacy policy that states it collects info from ‘trusted third parties’ but doesn’t disclose who they are.

Family Tree Now also claims to gather information when users interact with features on the website.

It appears the way to get your information off the site or to opt out is to fill out a form on the site.

Click here to see the opt out form or to see if your information is on the site.