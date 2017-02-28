× Woman jogger escapes from suspicious man chasing her

Norfolk – Neighbors in an East Bay neighborhood are paying closer attention to their surroundings after police say a suspicious man chased after a woman jogger last week.

According to Norfolk Police, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the woman was jogging in the 9500 block of 24th Bay Street when she noticed the man in her peripherals. Police say she was able to escape from the man who continued to ran after her by running back to her home and calling police.

Norfolk police say they captured the man a few streets away from the woman’s home. He allegedly had his belt off and his zipper down. While police detained him, they say they were not able to arrest and formally charge him.

According to police, this incident mimics another instance jogger attack. In January, a woman reported to police that she was attacked while running around the Hague in Downtown Norfolk. In that incident, the man was allegedly carrying a knife and wounded the woman with the weapon.

Police are now asking anyone outside exercising in the morning to travel in groups if possible. They also suggest carrying your cell phone and calling if you see anything or anyone suspicious.

