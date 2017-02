Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUCK, N.C. - A seal was caught on video sunbathing on Saturday!

Cory Godwin Productions posted a video and pictures of the seal on Facebook.

He said the seal was seen in Duck laying in the sun.

In the video the seal can be seen stretching and yawning as it lays in the sand.

Seals are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

There are signs in the area reminding people not to touch, feed or approach the seals.