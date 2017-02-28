VDOT worker hit by pickup truck while responding to crash on I-64

NORFOLK, Va. – A safety service patrol worker contracted with VDOT was hit while working a crash on I-64 at the Little Creek exit, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened while Virginia State Police were working a four vehicle crash with injuries Tuesday around 6 a.m.

The worker was coning off the area when a red Ford 150 Truck with an unknown state registration cut through the coned area, hitting the employee with its side view mirror.

The driver drove away from the scene.

The employee suffered minor non-life threatening injuries. The worker is up and walking but will be evaluated.

Norfolk Police, as well as the military bases in the area, have been asked to put a broadcast out to their units for the suspect vehicle.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.